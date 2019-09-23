Sidney, Iowa woman arrested after low-speed chase

A Sidney, Iowa woman was arrested late Sunday night after leading deputies on a slow moving chase in Fremont County.

She’s identified as Jeanette Zaiger, 58.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office the incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities tried to stop Zaiger for traffic and equipment violations. She was driving a Ford F-150 near Highway 2 and Highway 275 in Sidney when deputies tried to pull her over.

Officials said she kept driving and deputies initiated a low-speed pursuit that ended when Zaiger eventually stopped at a home near Locust and Cass streets in Sidney where she was arrested.

She is accused of Eluding and was being held on $1,000 bond.