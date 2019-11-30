Shriners host Feztival of Trees in support of their mission

The Tangier Shrine Christmas tree campaign is growing holiday spirit one pine at a time.

Shriners host the 2019 Feztival of Trees.

The display of trees up for sale boasts a special glitter and glow peppered across trees of all types and sizes.

And there are surprises in there. Hidden in the branches are items ranging from Lego to movie passes. A Ring doorbell is nestled in one next to a zoo membership.

The trees add a spark and sparkle to the spirit of the season, all in service to a larger goal.

Feztival of Trees Chair Jim Hirl said, “We are here to transport kids and their families to the hospital and we do other stuff throughout he year we don't want to brag about.”

All of this unfurls at the 2019 Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees – a festival with a fez and a mission.

Hirl said this event helps support a good cause. He's modest about their work but here's the secret: along with holiday joy these trees help raise money that goes to supporting the work in Omaha.

Thousands have showed up this year to place bids on the trees. Sixty-eight sponsors have supplied trees or other contributions. “Some are up to 4,000 and most are 1,000 or better,” Hirl said.

Some big names pitched in to help the cause: The Omaha Storm Chasers; Mid-America Center and Woodhouse to name a few.

“All the money goes to Tangier Shrine Center,” Hirl said, “Our mission, all goes for us to do our job.”

It's easy to pitch-in. Buy a raffle ticket for $1, then put it in the box in front of the tree you'd like. If you win, you get the tree and all the loot underneath.

Hirl said, “If you want to get in the mood for Christmas, this is the place to come.”

This is the third year they have done this and it's getting bigger each year. That helps the Shriners with their mission in more ways. The Feztival runs through 7 p.m.Saturday.