Should scooters stay or go? Omaha wants to know what you think

Should the Shared Electric Scooter Pilot Program continue in Omaha?

As the city's six-month pilot program comes to an end this week, the city is reaching out to residents for their thoughts on the matter. Park Omaha posted a link to the city's survey on its Facebook page earlier this week, and comments made on the post are giving the program mixed reviews.

SURVEY: Share your opinion with the city

Citing concerns with the geofencing function, Mayor Jean Stothert initially put the brakes on the program just head of the intended initial rollout; but a few days later, the city gave the go-ahead on May 14, and Lime scooters were lined up on select city streets less than 24 hours later.

Injury statistics aren't available, but some scooter crashes have caused extreme injury. Lime did hold a scooter safety event for first-time riders — last week.

While the survey is geared toward those who have actually ridden one of the Lime or Spin scooters that were available in select areas of Omaha, the survey also allows for input from those who haven't participated in the trial.