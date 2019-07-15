Should D.C. become a state? Most Americans don’t think so

A new Gallup poll finds that 64 percent of Americans say the District of Columbia should not be its own state.

Fifty-one-percent of Democrats and 50 percent of "liberal" people said they wouldn't be in favor of the idea.

Meanwhile, of Republicans and those identifying as "conservative," 78 percent were opposed.

Every 2020 Democratic candidate has come out in favor of statehood for the district.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposal on July 24.

The district has been rallying to be a state for years now, as residents argue they lack full representation.

