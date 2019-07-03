Shorter fireworks sale season impacting local nonprofits

The fireworks sale season in Omaha, is the shortest in the area. Running from June 2 to June 4, the cities nonprofits may be feeling the impact.

UNL’s Kappa Kappa Psi chapter is using a portion of their funds this season to help start a memorial for a fellow member who passed last fall in a car accident.

Ethan Millington, a member of the fraternity, said business has been off and on.

“For the first few days it was pretty slow,” said Millington. “It picked up just a little bit over the weekend but today and yesterday were the first days where we’ve had a steady flow of customers throughout the day, not just in bursts.”

On 90th and Maple, they are raising money for Omaha Northwest programs.

Miles Busby, with the program, is optimistic.

“It’s just a part of what’s going on and it just means that people have less days to shop, but they’re still shopping,” said Busby.

Customers have mixed feelings about the short shopping season.

Nina Washington said, “It really doesn’t affect me too much there’s so many other events that have free fireworks that you can sit and watch.”

While others, like Ashley Silligman, still plan on finding the time to buy.

“It’s made it a little more difficult,” said Silligman. “It’s harder to find the time to come out and get fireworks, but you know stands like these are open late on the days before to come and buy fireworks so it’s easier for me to come and buy to get stocked up.”