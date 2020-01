A depleted Creighton women's basketball team still nearly pulled off a win against St. John's Sunday, but ultimately lost 63 to 58.

The team was without their leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew due to an illness, and remain without guard Tatum Rembao.

The team went 0-2 on their weekend road trip but are now back at home for their next two contests.

The Jays are 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big East.

Their next game comes Friday night when they host Xavier.