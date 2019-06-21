Shopko customers upset that gift cards no longer accepted at closing stores

A major retailer in Omaha is closing for good on Sunday and customers have questions.

Many customers are going to the Shopko store in West Omaha to find last minute bargains but don’t try using a gift card.

With nearly $300 worth of Shopko gift cards in hand Janet Klein tried one last time to use them.

She said, “As long as they’re still selling merchandise they should take the gift cards as far as I’m concerned. They have my money. They should allow me to purchase stuff with the gift cards I paid for. ”

The shelves are growing bare but Janet still found a wedding present although the gift card isn’t accepted. Only a small sign at the register warned her.

The CEO of Shopko sent Six on Your Side an email stating that the retailer stopped accepting gift cards after April 20th.

Russ Steinhorst said starting on March 21st all stores displayed signs clearly indicating gift cards would not be accepted after April 20th but Janet asks what about customers who didn’t go to Shopko until after that deadline.

“Yeah, I didn’t know until I showed up here to use them. People would not know they’re not good and there’s certain date to use them by.”

Janet said she bought $300 worth of Shopko gift cards for a charity fundraiser. But the cards are not completely worthless

“Use them for a bookmark,” she said. “About all they’re good for.”

The Shopko gift cards do have some monetary value. Though under new owners Shopko optical will take off $25 on a new pair of glasses for anyone presenting the gift cards.