Shootout leaves officer, hit-and-run suspect dead in Kansas

Police in Kansas say a shootout has left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday.

A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect.

A shootout ensued. The suspect died at the scene and hasn't been identified.

Police didn't immediately say what led to the exchange of gunfire. Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years.

News outlets report the department hadn't lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985.