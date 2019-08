Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 22nd and Lake streets around 12:30 Sunday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, made his way to the hospital for treatment.

He told officers that he had been walking near 22nd and Lake when he was hit by gunfire. He had no information on a potential suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.