Shooting victim slowly recovering 10 days after attack

A 19-year-old man remained in the hospital Sunday nearly two weeks after he told police he was maced and shot outside his home.

The assault happened near 16th and Phelps. Rico Minzel said he was sprayed with mace and shot on May 16th.

It was around 1:30 that morning when Peggy Gonzalez says her son woke her up and told her to call 911 because he'd been shot. Minzel was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Gonzalez said the bullet entered below her son's chest, punctured his spleen and possibly other organs then went out through his back.

She said her son was supposed to be released from the hospital Saturday but suffered more internal bleeding on Friday.

“I almost fainted when I saw all that blood. Not like blood is going to affect me but it was just thinking that he was going to die. One of the things my son said was, 'I thought you guys said I'm okay. Am I going to die?' I said, ‘no you're not going to die.’"

Police arrested four people in connection with the incident. Luis Garcia-Tufina, 20; Bailey Gomez, 18; and two 16-year-olds. Garcia-Tufina is charged with shooting Minzel.

Gonzalez tells us her son had interacted with Garcia-Tufina a few times on Facebook but didn’t know him that well.

A gofundme account has been setup to help with expenses. This is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/medical-assistance-for-omaha-shot-victims