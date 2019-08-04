Shooting victim seriously injured by Sunday morning gunfire

One person was seriously injured in a shooting near 24th and Burdette early Sunday morning.

Officers in the area heard gunfire at 2:12. They located a 22-year-old victim who had suffered several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment in serious condition. He is expected to recover.

Officers had to disperse the crowd that gathered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.

