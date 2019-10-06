Shooting victim recovers as police try to identify suspect

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Victim recovering from shooting near 36th and Ames

Officers were called to the scene near 36th and Ames shortly before 3 a.m. to investigate a report of shots being bired.

They located the victim who had suffered an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the gunfire. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect is eligible for a reward of $10,000.