Shooting victim recovering from wound as police look for suspect

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday morning.

A ShotSpotter Activation near 32nd and Spaulding was recorded shortly after 4 a.m.

A short time later a shooting victim turned up at the hospital seeking treatment of an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening. He had been walking in the area of the ShotSpotter activation.

Witnesses said the suspects were traveling in a tan, four-door sedan.

If you have information on the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.