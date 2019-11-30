Shooting victim found in SUV dies at Omaha hospital

Omaha Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Shooting victim located in SUV dies at metro hospital.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired near 24th and Vane. They had information that a red SUV had been involved.

They found a red Chevy Suburban at 24th and Lake. A man with a gunshot wound was inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity was not released pending notification of relatives.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide is eligible for a reward up to $25,000.