Omaha Police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon near the Hanscom Park neighborhood.

Police said they found a gun and the suspect near 36th and Spring street, not far from where the shooting was reported at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Someone was transported from the scene by ambulance, with life-saving measures in progress, according to OPD dispatch.

