Shine the Light program designed by students to help those in need

Catholic School students around Omaha are working on plans to help those in need, the winner will receive $1K to make their idea a reality.

It is part of a program students at St. Wenceslaus are working on called Shine the Light. They submit videos presenting their ideas on how to give back.

Eight children from the Wolfe family came up with 20 different ideas for their submission, the ones old enough to go to school presented them today.

“We wanted to help, like, just different people, different groups of people or to help make their day better or make their lives better,” said 8th grader, Ryan Wolfe.

The goal of Shine the Light is to make sure needs are being met in the community.

“To see them all be so creative and it’s a wide variety of ideas that they come up with and a lot of excitement that they have,” said Principal William Huber.

Ryan has one way of giving back she can’t wait to do.

“I think the Children’s Hospital would be really fun because to give stuff to the children that are maybe sick or suffering. I just think it would make their day and make them really happy,” said Wolfe.

The student’s ideas range from cleaning up their neighborhood to donating books to the library and donating to the animal shelters. These kids are well on their way to changing the community for the better.