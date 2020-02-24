Shen Yun dance, music show says performers not exposed to coronavirus

Concerns are spreading regarding the Chinese acrobats and dancers coming to Omaha this week in light of the coronavirus outbreak. But the touring company wants to reassure the public:

It's safe to go to their show.

Shen Yun, the Chinese dance and music show, will perform tomorrow night and Wednesday night here at the Orpheum.

6 News viewers have been calling the newsroom worried about going to the show because for fear of exposure to coronavirus — something the touring group says they have been hearing in every city they've performed these past few weeks.

Because of that, Shen Yun put out an announcement in response to audience members asking whether the show will go on. Their answer: Shows are in no way affected by the coronavirus.

"Shen Yun is not from China but based in New York," according to the statement. "Performers have not been in China in years, have not had recent direct contact with people from China, and... the company has never actually been allowed to perform in China."

The touring group has been to Omaha a number of times in the last decade, and while it performs all over the world, it has seven different touring companies.

Nationwide, there are 35 cases of coronavirus. Eleven of them are being treated in Omaha as Nebraska Medicine/UNMC continues to monitor the Americans evacuated from a cruise ship.

Globally, South Korea and Italy are seeing big increases in cases.