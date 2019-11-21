Share Omaha hosted a "Prep Rally" ahead of Giving Tuesday for non-profits

Omaha-metro organizations are getting involved like never before and it began today with a pep rally to get local nonprofits excited.

“Share Omaha” is putting together a collaborative effort between Omaha and Council Bluffs for the first time this year.

Share Omaha’s Executive Director, Marjorie Maas, was at the rally.

"We have about 210 non-profits on board right now who have stated a goal on our website, but if there is any organization that you care about, we just really want to see people go out there and do what matters to them toward a non-profit that matters to them personally,” said Maas.

Organizations supporting Share Omaha on giving Tuesday include Lutheran Family Services, The Omaha and Pottawattamie County Community Foundations, Omaha Gives, and Pottawattamie Gives.

