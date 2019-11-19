Sexual harassment accused in Bellevue

Sexual harassment allegations have been raised at Bellevue City Hall. The accusations are being used to highlight the need for a change with a city ordinance.

Concerned citizens told 6 News Tuesday night that they were shocked when they learned an ordinance change is being partially fueled by the newly revealed claims.

Multiple women are accusing a single council member of sexual harassment.

The council member is not being named.

Council president Paul Cook read a prepared statement at Tuesday night's meeting making an argument why an ordinance change is important to allow for the removal of an elected official.

City Attorney Bree Robbins told 6 News that there is currently nothing you can do if allegations like this happen. He said it puts the city in a tough spot.

6 News is waiting to receive a copy of the statement that was read in public.

