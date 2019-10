Bellevue Police arrested Dakota Oehm, 26, on Thursday morning in connection with a sexual and domestic abuse investigation that allegedly happened while the victim was a juvenile.

The investigation was opened in April 2019. At about 6 a.m. Thursday, the Sarpy SWAT team and BPD officers served a search warrant at Oehm's residence in the 900 block of West 31st Avenue.

Oehm was arrested for first-degree sexual assault; strangulation; and second-degree domestic assault.