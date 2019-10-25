Sex offender awaits sentencing for child porn convictions

Jack Eugene Knight, 53, has been convicted in a child pornography case and awaits sentencing in the wake of his four-day trial in federal court in Omaha.

Knight was convicted of two counts of receiving child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

A tip to federal authorities in 2017 led them to an investigation of Knight for child exploitation offenses.

In August of 2018 a search warrant led them to phones, a computer and storage devices and subsequently to a confession by Knight that he collected child pornography. He told them the could find it on the electronic devices.

He also told them about a storage unit he had in Lincoln that contained more devices holding child pornography. Authorities collected those as well.

A month later Knight was arrested in Valley. Authorities discovered he had acquired a new cell phone since the August warrant was served. He admitted that there was child pornography on that device too. The phone was seized.

Prosecutors say agents found more than 8,000 pictures and 3,000 videos of child porn on Knight's devices.

Knight's offenses predate this case. He is a registered sex offender with convictions for:



Attempted Sexualt of a Child - 1996

Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child - 2013

Possession with Intent to Distribute Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Acts - 2013

Sentencing for his latest convictions is set for January.

The two counts of receipt of child pornography both carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison with a maximum of 40 years. The two counts of possession each carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20.