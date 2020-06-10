Seward County Sheriff confiscates nearly $2 million cash after signal-failure stop

A traffic violation that caught the attention of Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance ended up costing the driver a lot of money — literally and immediately.

Michael T. Gaytan, 42, of Toledo, Ohio, is facing charges of felony transportation and possession of illegal currency used to facilitate the purchase of illegal narcotics and money laundering, the release states.

The arrest occurred after Vance stopped the Ohio driver Wednesday morning after he failed to signal a lane change on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

During the traffic stop, Vance asked to search the Chevy Silverado pickup, the release states. His K-9 officer, Igor, gave a positive indication on the truck, so a search was conducted by Vance, other Seward County Deputies, and a Lancaster County deputy, who found about $1.9 million in U.S. currency in duffle bags in the rear of the truck, according to the release.

Department of Homeland Security Investigations also interviewed Gaytan, according to the release.

"Federal charges will be forthcoming," the release states.