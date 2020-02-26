Sewage filled basement causes financial nightmare for Beaver Lake resident

A homeowner’s nightmare poured into a basement south of the metro earlier this week. A Beaver Lake community sewer line plugged up. Though it’s been cleared out the homeowner is still stuck--with a huge bill.

When he spotted a Beaver Lake sewer crew working late at night Wayne Fleming knew what flows downhill.

Wayne Fleming, the homeowner said, “Their sewer system, backing up into my house.”

Sewage several inches deep covered Wayne’s finished basement bathroom and storage area and not all came up from drains.

The homeowner called the United Water Restoration Group for help.

John Balabous, a Cleanup expert said, “This water is hazardous so I’m going to ask you guys not to go upstairs with your shoes.”

But sanitizing boots doesn’t clear the air with the Beaver Lake Association that maintains the community sewer lines.

“Now they tell me there’s nothing they’re going to do about it. It’s not my fault, none of this is mine this is all from everybody else,” said Fleming.

The managing director of The Beaver Lake Association says the community handbook states property owners are responsible for installing their own back-flow devices to protect their own homes. But Wayne says he never investigated that when buying the home two years ago that’s hard to live in now.

Cleanup has started at a cost of more than $4,000.

John Balabous said, “More than that in reconstruction, carpet and carpet pad has to come up all affected walls have to flood cut.”

The Beaver Lake Association manager says bills should be submitted to the homeowner’s insurance which in turn can contact the association’s insurance carrier.

“I don’t have sewage, who carries sewage insurance,” said Fleming.

There’s no guarantee of reimbursement which Wayne says stinks for the homeowner.

A licensed wastewater expert says the house relies on a gravity sewer line which doesn’t have a check valve inside. But he confirmed the sewage came from the community’s mainline and backed up into the homeowner’s pipes.

