Strong storms moving through eastern Nebraska Monday

Updated: Mon 4:58 PM, Jun 22, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- 4:43 p.m. -- The previous severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled early. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph still remain possible within the storms, but will have dropped below severe limits.

4:37 p.m. -- Report out of Dodge County, Nebraska (Ames): Estimated 50-60 mph wind gusts. Sycamore tree limbs broken.

4:12 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Saunders, Washington, Burt, Colfax, and Dodge Counties until 5pm.

Wind gusts up to 60mph are possible with this storm.

4:07 p.m. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 5 p.m. for areas northwest of Omaha. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with this storm as it moves through.

