Strong storms moving through eastern Nebraska Monday

4:43 p.m. -- The previous severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled early. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph still remain possible within the storms, but will have dropped below severe limits.

4:37 p.m. -- Report out of Dodge County, Nebraska (Ames): Estimated 50-60 mph wind gusts. Sycamore tree limbs broken.

4:12 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Saunders, Washington, Burt, Colfax, and Dodge Counties until 5pm.

Wind gusts up to 60mph are possible with this storm.



Wind gusts up to 60mph moving into the Scribner and North Bend areas right now. Storm on its way to Fremont, Nickerson and Cedar Bluffs over the next 20 minutes. Seek shelter indoors until the storm has passed! pic.twitter.com/XgDArQekUd — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) June 22, 2020

4:07 p.m. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 5 p.m. for areas northwest of Omaha. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with this storm as it moves through.

