Hail storm jolts Omaha-metro awake Tuesday

The seemingly endless round of storms to hit the Midwest struck the Omaha metro again Tuesday morning with heavy rain, wind, and hail.

A car sits abandoned near 144th and Spring streets early Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a hail storm hit the area. (Myrddin McHugh / WOWT)

The storm began to enter the city around 4 a.m. triggering thunderstorm and flood warnings.

There were numerous reports of drivers entering flooded streets only to stall. In one incident, a driver had to be rescued under the West Dodge overpass at Regency in front of Westroads Mall. First responders reported that manhole covers in the area were blown out.

There were other reports of manhole cover problems scattered in the city.

Elsewhere, several areas near 144th & West Center were either blocked by piles of hail or flooding. A homeowner in La Vista tells 6 News that the storm's wind knocked over numerous items in her neighborhood including a fence surrounding a pool.

A resident living near 38th & Avenue G in Council Bluffs told 6 News that his area has flooded again. This is not far from where there was street flooding Monday morning.

Those were just some of the reports. No significant injuries were reported.

