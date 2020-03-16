Several Omaha-metro museums to close to mitigate coronavirus spread

Out of an abundance of caution, several Omaha-area museums will be closed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The Joslyn Art Museum will remain closed until April 5. It will reopen on April 6 to staff and to visitors on April 7.

The Durham Museum will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. During the closure, all museum programs are postponed or canceled as well. According to the release, museum rentals will not be affected by the closure.

In Ashland, the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will be closing to the public from March 17 through March 31. All activities, field trips, group tours, rentals, and volunteer work will be canceled or postponed as well, according to the release.