Several injured in school bus accident in east Kansas, patrol says

Twenty-seven children were hurt when a bus overturned on a slush-covered Kansas highway Thursday.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the injury count increased Thursday based on a more detailed report by the Kansas Highway Patrol. It also said that one of the injured included an 11-year-old boy who sustained possibly serious injuries.

Early reports from state troopers and Wichita Public Schools about Wednesday's crash said 17 were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the bus skidded into a ditch off the side of the Kansas Turnpike about 14 miles south of Emporia.