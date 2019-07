A fiery accident stalled traffic on Interstate 80 in Poweshiek County, Iowa Sunday afternoon. Two semis and a U-Haul truck collided near the Malcom exit, between Iowa City and Des Moines.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes and caused one of the semis to catch fire.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash injured several people but all survived.

Traffic was backed up for 7 to 10 miles for a time.