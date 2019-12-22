Several in custody after west Omaha pursuit

Authorities took several people into custody Sunday afternoon after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in west Omaha.

Several suspects were taken into custody after a chase in west Omaha Sunday afternoon.

Police told 6 News that they were involved in a stolen car investigation when the chase began.

They said they attempted to pull over a Hyundai at 124th and Maple but the car took off.

We’re told the car had several people inside and stopped on I-680 southbound between Dodge and Blondo where the people inside the car began to run into the surrounding apartment complex and neighborhoods.

Police where able to capture them. No one was hurt in the process.

Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller said, "Canine was involved but nobody was apprehended by canine. The parties ran on foot. They've been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing."

Police said the car was stolen but weren’t able to tell us anything about the people in the vehicle.