Several hurt in crash north of Eppley Airfield

Several people were hurt in a traffic accident just north of Eppley Airfield around 10:30 Thursday night.

The crash happened where Abbott Drive, the Storz Expressway and Fort Street tie together.

A car was traveling away from the airport when police say it veered off the road, crossed the median taking out several trees along the way and might have hit a car in the oncoming lanes. That other car might have just hit the debris.

A child was the most seriously injured.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital but are expected to recover.