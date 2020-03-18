Several hospitals to postpone non-urgent procedures amid COVID-19 threat

Omaha Metro health systems are postponing non-urgent procedures to preserve equipment and the health of healthcare providers for the COVID-19 response.

“Hospital systems in the Omaha area recently made the decision to cancel elective surgeries and they have my full support along with the Governors. This action helps minimize risk for health care providers and their patients and helps preserve needed personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response,” said Gary Anthone, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Several members of the coalition have decided to reschedule non-urgent procedures beginning Friday that can be postponed for 90 days without risk to the patients, according to the release.

The following health systems are making this change:

• Boys Town

• CHI Health – Omaha and Council Bluffs metro hospitals

• Children’s Hospital and Medical Center

• Methodist Health System

• Midwest Surgical Hospital

• Nebraska Medicine

• OrthoNebraska

• VA Medical Center

Urgent and emergency procedures will continue to be provided.

