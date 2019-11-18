Several displaced by apartment fire linked to unattended stove

Investigators say a combustible liquid on an unattended stove was responsible for a fire in a southwest Omaha apartment building that displaced several people late Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. 140th Plaza.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building. It was under control in approximately 10 minutes and damage was contained to the area where the fire originated.

Damage to the building and contents was estimated at $10,000.

Authorities said a cat died in the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents.