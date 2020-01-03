Seventy Five North revitalization to add 3 restaurants in Highlander neighborhood

A non-profit community development company continues to grow in the Highlander neighborhood, now adding dining space to the more than 100 new apartments already in the area.

Seventy-Five North has made a positive change to this neighborhood.

From a once troubled OHA housing project to the North Omaha Highlander neighborhood, today officials announced more change. Three restaurants will soon join the community.

“It’s just kind of a continuation of us trying to deliver on what we said we would do. People asked for amenities, they asked for new places to eat, asked for places to gather, asked for green space, so we’re just trying to fulfill those promises we made to the community,” said Othello Meadows, CEO of 75 North.

Three new restaurants will soon open in the highlander accelerator dining room.

Lance and Natalie Wang will run two different restaurants out of one kitchen-- Pico, a Mexican restaurant and the Other Highlander Bar and Grill, fast-casual family-oriented bar food. Lance and Natalie are excited about joining the community.

“This took care of every part of what a community would need from education from the metro beginning here from Creighton, having a health care presence, and food and beverage is a pretty important part of gathering a community together,” said Natalie Wang.

Lance Wang said, ”I think this is part of a phase of continual growth and development in this area so I think as we develop and as we receive people we will continue to grow and develop in this area.”

Big Mama’s Kitchen is the third restaurant. The popular soul food restaurant will still be located in the North Omaha community.

“Being a part of the community is one of the foundations my mom laid at Big Mama’s and its one that my family and I continue to carry on here,” said Gladys Harrison, business owner.

Officials don’t know how long this community will continue to grow, they do know construction will go on here for years.

Seventy-Five North officials plan to build a 60 unit senior living complex, more housing, and a community education space.

Big Mama’s Kitchen plans to open on the 7th of this month, the other two restaurants will open soon after.