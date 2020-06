6 News learned Thursday that a seventh Nebraska National Guard soldier has tested positive for COVID-19.

All seven who have tested positive were embedded with law enforcement in Omaha and Lincoln during the protests.

As of Wednesday, 85 of the 600 soldiers who had contact with those seven are self-isolating at home for 14 days.

All Guard members have been going through COVID-19 testing in recent days, with the last round of results expected Thursday.