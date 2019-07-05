Seven arrested in connection with Mills County burglaries

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) -- Authorities in Mills County Iowa have made seven more arrests linked to burglaries in the flood-stricken Pacific Junction area.
The Sheriff's Office executed two search warrants in Pacific Junction and one search warrant in Glenwood resulting in the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen property.
During a 24 hour time period, seven people were arrested on a total of 25 felony charges with more charges pending.
The arrested individuals are identified as:
- 36-year-old Michael David Burton of Glenwood, Iowa
- 30-year-old Joshua Jon Lebaugh of Glenwood, Iowa
- 39-year-old Matthew Joseph Tyson of Pacific Junction, Iowa
- 43-year-old Ryan Michael Tyson of Pacific Junction, Iowa
- 41-year-old Andy Charles Andrews of Pacific Junction, Iowa
- 46-year-old Nathan Jacob Morris of Council Bluffs, Iowa
- 42-year-old Terna Elaine Hill of Council Bluffs, Iowa
This follows the arrests of five people on similar charges in June.