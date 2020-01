A scholarship is now available in honor of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old from Wilber, It's been moved to Lexington.

The scholarship from is available for Nebraska high school students who plan to attend a higher learning institution to make an impact on the community in the interest of safety. Cybersecurity, countering human trafficking, and online safety were examples listed on the website.

You also need two letters of recommendation and an essay of 500-900 words.