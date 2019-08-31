Service project team beautifies gravesite in remembrance of Will Brown

Nearly 100 years after his death, Will Brown's final resting place is getting the love he and it deserve. Organizers of a Saturday clean-up tell 6 News that Brown's death leaves a resonating message.

Will Brown's grave has seen better days. Grass has started to grow over the headstone donated by a man in California in 2012. But Brown isn't alone here. There are nearly 1,400 names etched in stone.

Black Votes Matter organizer Preston Love Jr. said, “it’s predominantly early 1900s but quite a few 18 late 1800s." All were laid to rest in a Potter’s gravesite because their families couldn't afford a funeral.

"It's taken 100 years for our community to even, by and large, even know who Will Brown was."

He was 40-years-old when he was lynched in the Omaha race riots - a dark part of the city's history taught by Love Jr. on the Black Votes Matter tour.

Lauren Burris said, “In school, they don't really teach you much about African American history. But then actually being face to face with it and seeing and hearing all of the things that happened. And then now being here, I definitely have a different mindset of everything."

She's not alone. A diverse group came together Saturday to cut through the weeds and plant for a new and beautiful tomorrow.