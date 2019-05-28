Victim identified in 2-vehicle crash near I-80 and N 56th

One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash near N 56th Street and Interstate 80 on Monday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place around 3:15 p.m.

A deputy on scene said a red Honda exiting I-80 and a Silver Chrysler traveling southbound on N. 56th collided.

Five people, four adults and one child, were inside the two vehicles during the crash.

LSO said the Honda, driven by Patricia Plautz, was turning left from the eastbound I-80 off ramp onto northbound Hwy77 North on a green light when it was struck by a Chrysler, driven by Lois Vachal.

According to the sheriff's office, the Chrysler ran a red light and struck the Honda. The Honda rolled one complete time before coming to a stop.

The Honda driver and her passenger, Dennis Plautz, were taken to Bryan Health Center West with critical injuries. LSO said Dennis Plautz died a little more than an hour after the collision.

The people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LSO said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash is being investigated by the Lancaster County Crash Reconstruction Team.