'Serial drunk driver' crash investigation getting closer look from OPD, county attorney

Omaha Police on Tuesday night were responding to a Six On Your Side investigation of a suspended driver accused of driving again, and explaining why there’s potential for new charges to be filed.

The special accident investigator, however, was assigned only after the victim questioned whether OPD screwed up the investigation. The police chief then ordered an internal investigation.

Every year, Omaha sees around 12,000 car crashes. In many of those cases, there are no witnesses, so officers must figure out who was driving and who was at fault.

“He pulled straight out in front of us,” Bryan Eicher said, talking about when he and his family were hit by a pickup on Labor Day in northwest Omaha.

No one disputed who was at fault: It was the pickup driver.

But officers on the scene seemed to discount what the victim told them about who was driving the pickup, and ticketed that driver's girlfriend instead.

“It’s frustrating,” Eicher said, “because this is everything I told police, and it takes a complaint for them to look into it deeper.”

The accident report includes what Eicher told officers: that the other driver was a male, and was intoxicated, and that the man told Eicher he was a suspended driver.

If officers had checked, they would have learned that driver, Doug Werth, shouldn’t have been driving at all. Werth lost his driver’s license for 15-years after his fourth DUI; his license won’t be reinstated until 2023.

In a ruling upholding the decision, the Nebraska Court of Appeals said Werth was a “serial drunk driver.”

“Couldn’t they have looked up his driving history and tell he was suspended?” Bryan Eicher wondered. “Wouldn’t that put more truth to my story? A guy I’ve never met before, and I magically know he has a suspended driver’s license? It would have automatically put truth that he came to see me and asked me to lie.”

After 6 On Your Side started asking questions last month — it's now been two months since the crash — we obtained a copy of the amended accident report.

Werth is now listed as the driver on that report, even though his girlfriend was initially ticketed for "failing to yield turning left."

Also in the amended accident report: boxes not marked on the initial report indicate alcohol is now suspected, and that his alcohol level was never tested.

“The thing is, they’re precluded from going after him because they don’t have any evidence,” said Randy Paragas, an attorney who has specialized in drunk driving cases for the past two decades.

Paragas doesn’t have a role in this case, but we asked him to review the accident report.

“There’s just no rhyme or reason why they would delineate and choose the suspected drunk driver’s word” over the word of the victim, he said.

Late Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Omaha Police told Six On Your Side that the responding officers “did overlook some evidence,” which led to “the wrong person being cited.” We were also told a specialized accident investigator is now assigned to the case, seeking new charges against Werth.

The Douglas County Attorney is now reviewing the case.

But the victim wonders whether something more shouldn’t be done.

“A change in policy in the way they handle crash investigations,” Eicher said, “especially where there are conflicting statements.”

OPD isn't saying whether the initial responding officers were disciplined or whether there have been any changes to policy.

In a phone call with 6 On Your Side, Werth repeatedly insisted his girlfriend was driving at the time of the Labor Day crash.