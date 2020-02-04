Sentencing set for mom who fell asleep and suffocated baby

An April 7 sentencing is scheduled for a southeast Nebraska woman accused of smothering her 3-week-old son after she fell asleep drunk.

Court records say Ashley Bean pleaded no contest Tuesday to child abuse.

First responders were called to her rural Waverly home on Dec. 17, 2017. The boy was taken to a Lincoln hospital and then transferred to an Omaha hospital, where he died later that day.

An autopsy determined he'd died of asphyxia stemming from suffocation and overlay.

A prosecutor says Bean fell asleep while breastfeeding the boy. Her blood-alcohol level tested out at more than twice the legal limit.