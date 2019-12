German Lopez-Saenz was sentenced to five years in the Dodge County Prison, according to court documents for five counts of motor vehicle homicide for his role in a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three kids near a Fremont mobile park entrance.

The three-car crash happened near West Lake Mobile Home Park in February. Saenz's truck crossed the center line and hit a car.

Eight months later it took the jury 30 minutes of deliberation to convict him.