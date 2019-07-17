Seniors beat the heat with slip and slide at Ind. nursing home

The staff at River Oaks Health in Princeton are making sure their residents are keeping cool this summer.

They created a slip and slide Monday.

Officials borrowed the idea from another campus in Ohio.

One resident who got in on the action is 103 years old.

“I’m just thankful that we have an opportunity to make life full and meaningful no matter how old anyone is,” said Executive Director Nicci St. Clair. “It’s simple, and it helps everyone know we’re a community and we care about each other. And I mean why not? Why not have some fun?”

Judging by the reactions, officials said they plan on making this an annual event.

