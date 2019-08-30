Senior prom brings magic moments to Bellevue

Don’t let the season fool you, Friday was senior prom day in Bellevue. This one was a true senior prom.

6 News was on hand as volunteers helped the seniors at Hillcrest Mable Rose don their celebratory best in anticipation of the big event.

Lucille Barton reveled in a special makeover for a special day. “Oh, just make me gorgeous," she said.

Lucille and her friends at Mable Rose had a busy morning in preparation for full day. “I have a purple dress,” Lucille said.

But before the big prom, these ladies were getting ready with the help of volunteers. It's part of a program called "Ladies Day Out."

Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood has led this group of volunteers for the past two years and said, “Seniors deserve respect. Our seniors deserve, in their later years, to have special moments and it's our job to give those moments to them."

For those getting ready, this was the first step in creating those special memories.

Lucille's daughter was going with her to prom and said she's glad to get this moment.

The volunteers say they love the conversation and making new friends.

Tiffaney Thompson is one of those volunteers. She delights in "seeing how happy it makes them to just do something that we take for granted. Just getting your nails done and makeup we do like it's nothing. That's so special to them."

With a little powder, blush and lipstick these ladies look and feel their best. With smiles to prove it.

The Ladies Day Out program visits local Sarpy County assisted living facilities as a way to give back. It's free for the senior citizens.