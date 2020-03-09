Senior living community takes precautions against coronavirus concerns

Two Bellevue area senior housing centers are on lockdown to keep their residents safe from the coronavirus. Both Richmont Terrace and Richmont Village are under quarantine after one of their employees was in attendance at the same event the first coronavirus patient attended.

Officials at Richmont senior living centers closed the doors when they discovered an employee might be at risk. People won’t be able to visit and people who live here won’t be able to leave the building for another seven days.

“We’re just going about our daily business they bring our meals to us and we do the regular activities that we do in our room, we can walk in the hallways,” said Joan Nicholson.

Health officials have warned that the elderly and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk when it comes to dealing with the virus. Officials at the Richmont senior living centers in Bellevue say that’s why they’re not taking any chances.

“Of course you will have the few that think oh this is overkill but I tell you John the minute you don’t do it then you’ll hear from that so we’re being proactive really wanting to protect our people their vulnerable,” said Jennifer Prymak with the Richmont Senior Living Center.

The virus is spreading throughout the United States. Officials in Bellevue are well aware of that, and shutting down both facilities seemed like the best way to keep their people safe.

“We’re just being very precautious we don’t want to scare anybody or frighten anybody we just want to educate everybody and how can we stay safe,” said Prymak.

Officials tell us no one in their facilities has tested positive for the virus, and the staff member in question has shown no signs of symptoms so far. If nothing changes the quarantine will end on Saturday. Officials say they will reevaluate the situation to make sure everyone is safe. Staff members are allowed to come and go to take care of the residents.

Officials also decided not to allow visitors until further notice at their senior communities in Fremont and in Lincoln.

