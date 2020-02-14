Senior center responds to man's cold-weather death on West Center Road

The senior center near the location where an elderly man was found dead Thursday in the street from cold exposure issued a response Friday.

(MGN)

Robery Freymuller, 80, was found dead early Thursday. It was unclear how or when he got outside.

Friday's statement from the Crown Pointe community expressed sympathy, but declined to provide any information, citing privacy policies.

The statement said the senior center was cooperating with the investigation.

Full response text

Below is the statement sent by a spokesperson for PAIRELATIONS, LLC, public and investor relations.

"The entire Crown Pointe community is deeply saddened about the passing of its resident. Resident safety at Crown Pointe is always the top priority.

"Due to privacy policies, details or specifics about this resident or any of Crown Pointe’s residents, cannot be provided but the community is cooperating diligently with authorities.

"The safety of all residents is always paramount throughout the community."

