Senior Spotlight: Westside's baseball coach honors team's dozen seniors online

Otis Seals will soon officially take over as Omaha Westside's head baseball coach, replacing Bob Greco after his historic career.

Seal's is a Westside lifer. He's been an assistant coach for the baseball team for a decade.

He's seen the current senior class grow up, and wanted to make sure they were honored since they won't get to play their season or experience senior night.

He put together a series of tweets, celebrating each senior and what they did as Warriors.

“It’s incredibly important, and it is for our kids here at Westside for what they’ve done for us, but, I mean, across the state—across the country – there’s kids for every school who have put in a ton of time and effort for their senior season and now it’s been taken away from them for the right reasons,” Seals said.

“It was very nice. It’s representative of Seals and who he is as a person and who he is as a coach. He’s very supportive of all of us,” said senior Vinny Sargent.

Seals is holding out hope for a summer legion season, but he still feels for the group of 12 that might not get to play at all this year.

“I mean, I feel terrible because I’ve coached a lot of them since they were freshman and they’ve put in so much time and effort that it’s hard to put into words how bad you feel for them,” Seals said.

Picture collages will also be put together for all 12 seniors. They'll be able to keep them after they're presented.