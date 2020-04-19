Senior Spotlight: Millard North's Nathan VerMaas

Nathan VerMaas is one of the many high school seniors who looks at his team's roster on paper and thinks they would've had a shot at making a state title run.

Millard North's Nathan VerMaas works on his baseball swing in Gretna on Friday, 4/17/20. (Rex Smith)

He thinks that all of the returning starters on Millard North's baseball team would've made that possible.

“This year, we definitely feel like we had the best team that we’ve had all four years," said VerMaas. "We returned eight of our nine starters from last year. Our JV guys won state last year and we brought those guys in to fill in the openings.”

With no games, he's staying in shape and preparing with hopes of a summer legion season -- even if it's a shortened one.

“We don’t care if there’s fans there or not. Like, we just want to play. If that meant going out there for just one more game, that’s all we want cause this season means a lot to us," said VerMaas. "Hopefully we get that chance because when we do all this hard work is going to pay off.”

VerMaas is dedicated to baseball so not having a season hurts.

He's committed to play in Junior College at Cloud County Community College with hopes of transferring to a Division I school after that.

He'll play as long as he can and hopes to coach when his playing days are over.

Right now, he says not having live at-bats in games is making is harder to prepare for college, which is why he's training every day like he has a game the next day.

