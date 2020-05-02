Senior Spotlight: Millard North's Cole Nordin

Cole Nordin is holding out hope for a summer of playing catcher for Millard North since he won't have that opportunity in the spring.

The summer legion baseball regionals and world series have been canceled. So have the Nebraska district and state tournaments.

There's a chance regular season games could be played, though.

“I just really hope we get that opportunity to get on the field one more time," Nordin said. "It’d mean the world. I mean, we have teammates that aren’t going to be playing at the next level, so this is all they’re going to get. Every inning they get is something for them. It’s another day to spend as a team together.”

Nordin is one of the players feeling fortunate they can play at the next level. He's continuing to work hard for his future at Bellevue University.

Still, not having his final high school season was a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s hard to put into words, frankly. I mean, you’ve been practicing. You’ve been grinding day in, day out for one specific goal that you might not even, you don’t even get an attempt,” Nordin said.

An idea of whether or not there can be a summer legion will come when the governor allows organized team sporting activities to resume.