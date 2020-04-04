Senior Spotlight: Millard South's Noah Unzicker

Noah Unzicker is one of the many high school seniors who found out this week their spring sports seasons wouldn't be happening.

"It really sucks," said Unzicker.

He posted a goodbye to the school on his Twitter account.

He said it's tough to know his final time spent with his team and representing the school has come and gone without actually knowing it was the final time.

"Millard South is just one of those schools that you want to do as much as you can for they've done so much for me," said Unzicker.

He said it's tough not being able to play out his final year of high school. He and the team had goals they wanted to reach, and he knows there are special moments he won't get to experience.

"Senior season is what everyone looks forward to," said Unzicker.

Now, he'll never know what the Patriots could've accomplished on the diamond this year.