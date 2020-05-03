Senior Spotlight: Gretna's Ruth Isaacson

While numerous student-athletes haven't stopped training during the pandemic, Ruth Isaacson did.

The Gretna tennis player took a few weeks off to rest an injured shoulder and reset her mind.

She's made the varsity tennis team and qualified for state her first three years of high school.

Isaacson said she feels fortunate that the pandemic didn't end her playing days.

“I’m just excited that I didn’t have to end my tennis career with a senior season that didn’t play out like I thought it would," Isaacson said.

She is disappointed she can't be coach Curt Mace's first four-year varsity player under his leadership, but is looking forward to college.

On Wednesday, she'll be signing to play tennis at Ave Maria College in Florida.

“Like a year and a half ago, I’d have had no idea that I’d be pursuing this in college," Isaacson said. "I’ll have kind of a hefty load of academics. I’m really excited to play tennis on the side. It will totally help me decompress from a hard school day.”

She'll be majoring in bio-chemistry and minoring in spanish.